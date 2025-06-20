Niklas Stark News: Signs new deal with Bremen

Stark has signed a contract extension with Werder Bremen, the club announced. "Niklas has lived up to the expectations placed on him perfectly in recent years, and it quickly became clear to us that we wanted to continue with him. He is a key player and leader of our team, and he also plays an important role for the team off the pitch. We are delighted that he is convinced of Werder's path and that he sees his future with us," said Sporting Director Peter Niemeyer.

Stark joined Bremen from Hertha BSC in the summer of 2022 and has since played 75 games and scored two goals. The defender originally signed a contract running through June 2026, so with this extension he is now set to remain at the club for at least two more seasons.