Nikola Krstovic News: Suspended for Atalanta clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Krstovic drew three fouls, registered three shots (one on goal) and one clearance and picked up his fifth yellow card in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Como.

Krstovic was the last to give up for his side, but his efforts were in vain, and he'll have to sit out the next match due to yellow-card accumulation. Ante Rebic will likely spearhead the frontline versus Atalanta on Friday.

