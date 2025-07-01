Nikola Maras News: Back with Alaves

Maras is heading back to his parent club Alaves after ending his season-long loan spell in Gijon.

Maras featured in 28 games across all competitions for Gijon while on loan from Alaves, providing one assist. The central defender is now heading back to his parent club with two years left on his contract, and his future is a bit uncertain since he was loaned out in the last two seasons and could be on the move again heading into the 2025/26 season.