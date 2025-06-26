Menu
Nikolas Nartey headshot

Nikolas Nartey News: Signs new contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Nartey has signed a new contract with Stuttgart until the end of the 2025/26 season, the club announced Thursday.

Nartey was playing on an expiring contract and was expected to leave the club after enduring another injury-marred campaign in 2024/25. However, the club has given him a one-year extension to remain at the club. It's unclear if Nartey will see a lot of minutes in 2025/26, but first and foremost, he needs to prove he's healthy enough to be considered in the squad on a regular basis.

Nikolas Nartey
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
