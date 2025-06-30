Njabulo Blom News: Returns to St. Louis

Blom is heading back to St. Louis after his loan spell in South Africa, having featured in 19 games across all competitions.

Blom played 820 minutes across 19 games for Kaizer Chiefs this season in South Africa and is now heading back to his parent club St. Louis City. It is still unclear whether the midfielder will be added back to the senior squad, loaned out again, or sold, as he has only six months left on his contract.