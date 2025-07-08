Menu
Noah Allen

Noah Allen Injury: Doesn't train

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 8, 2025 at 9:11am

Allen (hamstring) did not train Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's match against the Revolution, according to Franco Panzio of Miami Total Fubol.

Allen is looking to still be a bit away from a return as he has yet to train with the rest of his team. This is a tough development for the defender who also missed the last outing. He will now turn to their match on Saturday against Nashville for a possible return.

Noah Allen
Inter Miami CF
