Noah Allen Injury: Doesn't train
Allen (hamstring) did not train Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's match against the Revolution, according to Franco Panzio of Miami Total Fubol.
Allen is looking to still be a bit away from a return as he has yet to train with the rest of his team. This is a tough development for the defender who also missed the last outing. He will now turn to their match on Saturday against Nashville for a possible return.
