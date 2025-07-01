Noah Darvich News: Signs with Stuttgart

Darvich has signed a contract with Stuttgart until 2029, joining from FC Barcelona, his new club announced. "We are delighted to have signed Noah Darvich. Noah is one of the absolute top talents in his age group and is already performing at a high level. Furthermore, we see significant development potential in him, not least due to his young age, so we are confident that Noah will have a very positive career path in the VfB jersey," said Fabian Wohlgemuth, VfB Sports Director.

Darvich was born in Freiburg in 2006 and developed through the SC Freiburg youth system before moving to Barcelona in 2023. He played 50 matches for the Spanish club's reserve and Youth League teams, registering three goals and four assists. Darvich has also been a regular for Germany's youth national teams, tallying 13 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances.