Noah Sadiki News: Completes Sunderland move

Sadiki has completed a transfer from Union SG to Sunderland on a five-year contract, his new club announced Friday.

Sadiki played a huge role in Union SG's title-winning campaign in the 2024-25 season, and he'll add some much-needed versatility to the Black Cats' defensive line for the 2025/26 campaign. Sadiki can play both as a central midfielder and central defender, so he should have plenty of chances to play regularly in Sunderland's return to the Premier League.