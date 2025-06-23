Menu
Noahkai Banks News: Inks extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Banks has signed an extension with Augsburg, according to his club.

Banks is going to remain with his howmgrown club for a few more seasons after inking an extension, with the defender linked to the club until June 2029. He only started in two of his eight appearances last season, holding a minor role. However, he should only see his role expand after extending his stay with the club.

Noahkai Banks
FC Augsburg
