Noahkai Banks News: Inks extension
Banks has signed an extension with Augsburg, according to his club.
Banks is going to remain with his howmgrown club for a few more seasons after inking an extension, with the defender linked to the club until June 2029. He only started in two of his eight appearances last season, holding a minor role. However, he should only see his role expand after extending his stay with the club.
