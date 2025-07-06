Noel Caliskan News: Nets first MLS goal

Caliskan scored one goal to go with an own goal, one shot (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus St. Louis City SC.

Caliskan opened the scoring with his first career MLS goal in the sixth minute, blasting a long-range shot into the top left corner following a corner, a first league goal straight out of a dream for the young right-back. His defensive contributions included four tackles and three clearances, but it was in the offensive phases where he made the biggest impact against St. Louis, delivering three crosses, two of them accurate, a season high for him.