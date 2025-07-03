Nolan Norris Injury: Out with ankle injury

Norris suffered an ankle injury and was forced off at the break in their last contest against San Diego and will miss Friday's clash against Minnesota as well, according to the MLS injury report.

Norris was forced off at halftime against San Diego due to an ankle injury that has proven to be serious, as he will not be available for Friday's game against Minnesota. That said, his absence will not impact the starting XI since he has mainly been a bench option lately, starting only one of the last six games while being an unused substitute in four of them.