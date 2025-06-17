Nolan Norris News: First MLS goal contribution
Norris assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.
Norris came off the bench for the final 24 minutes Saturday after going as an unused substitute in FC Dallas's three preceding fixtures. The wide defender sent a defense-unlocking ball upfield late in the second half to log his first assist of the season across eight appearances (seven starts) and his first MLS goal contribution.
