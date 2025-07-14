Menu
Nouhou Tolo News: Sent off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Tolo was shown a straight red card in extra time of Saturday's 3-2 win against Sporting Kansas City.

Tolo was sent off late into Saturday's match after some tempers flared, with the defender throwing a ball point blank at a fan in the crowd. This would lead to his exit late into the game, not seeing him suspended at least one match, but likely more, depending on how seriously they take his actions. This will force a change as he is a regular starter at left-back, with Reed Baker-Whiting as a possible replacement.

