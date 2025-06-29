Novak Micovic News: Allows one against San Jose

Micovic recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes.

Micovic was only faced with a shot on target three times Saturday but was unable to save two of them, allowing one goal in the draw. This now marks his third straight game without a clean sheet, remaining at one in nine appearances. He will hope to see another when facing Vancouver next time out, although that will be tough against a team that has scored 34 goals in 18 games this season.