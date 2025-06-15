Novak Micovic News: Concedes three in epic draw

Micovic recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus St. Louis City SC.

Micovic faced five shots on target and made two saves but ultimately conceded three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against St. Louis. He was beaten three times, including twice after conceding early leads, and allowed the equalizer in stoppage time. Micovic has now conceded as many goals in this game as he did across his previous three appearances. The Galaxy keeper will look to regroup before their next outing against Colorado Rapids on June 25.