Novak Micovic News: Makes two saves in victory

Micovic made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win versus D.C. United.

Micovic made two saves for the fifth game in a row and looked steady handling crosses and aerial balls throughout the match. He couldn't do much on the only goal he conceded, as he had to face a one-on-one against Gabriel Pirani that left him almost no chance to stop it. He has now started the last eight games for the Galaxy and is expected to remain the starting goalie until the end of the season. That said, he has secured only two clean sheets in that span, and will aim to find a third one on Wednesday against Austin.