Nuno Mendes News: Signs contract extension until 2029

Mendes has signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain until 2029, the club announced.

Mendes joined Paris Saint-Germain at 19, initially on loan in the summer of 2021 before making a permanent move. He played a crucial role in PSG's 10th French championship title and continued to contribute to further league successes, including two Trophee des Champions and the 2024 Coupe de France. By January 2025, he surpassed 100 appearances for PSG, with four goals and 14 assists. His consistent performances earned him a spot in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 Team of the Year and the 2022-23 Best Young Player award. Mendes has also been a key member of the Portugal national team, participating in major international tournaments.