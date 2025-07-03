Obinna Nwobodo Injury: Set for surgery

Nwobodo (leg) is expected to undergo surgery on his quadriceps next Monday and is expected to be sidelined for a couple of months, Laurel Pfahler of The Queen City Press reports.

Nwobodo left the 3-1 win over Montreal in the first half on June 25 and was unavailable for the 2-1 victory over Orlando City SC on June 28. This is a devastating development for both the player and the club, as Nwobodo is a key player for Cincinnati and anchors their midfield. His absence means Brian Anunga could be in line to see more minutes, but it wouldn't be shocking if Cincinnati aim to execute a trade or sign a player to fill the void left by Nwobodo.