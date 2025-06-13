Menu
Odilon Kossounou News: Signs permanent deal with Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Kossounou has signed with Atalanta on a permanent basis from Leverkusen following a loan spell, his former club announced Friday.

Kossounou spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Atalanta and started in 12 of his 18 Serie A appearances, as well as in two of his four UCL contests. However, the Serie A side seems to have seen enough to keep him around for the long haul.

Odilon Kossounou
Atalanta
More Stats & News
