Odin Holm News: Unused substitute Monday

Holm was sidelined with a leg injury since late April but was back in the match squad for the first group stage game against Chelsea in the Club World Cup, confirming he has recovered from his injury. That said, his return won't impact the starting XI, since he started only one of his possible five games this season in MLS. He will likely continue as a depth option unless multiple injuries open a spot.