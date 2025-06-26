Odsonne Edouard News: Unsuccessful loan spell

Edouard made four appearances for Leicester City during the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Edouard was rarely used at the King Power Stadium and all four of his appearances came off the bench, so it makes sense to see him return to Selhurst Park at the end of this spell. He's not expected to remain as part of the Palace squad for the 2025/26 campaign, though, with teams in the MLS and Saudi Arabia reportedly interested in signing him. Palace are believed to be open to listening to offers for the Frenchman.