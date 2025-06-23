Oliver Sorg News: Joins Augsburg

Sorg has completed a transfer to Augsburg from Sturm Graz, according to his new club.

Sorg is making the move from Austria to Germany after the defender signed a new deal with Augsburg. The left-back comes in having made 31 appearances, having been called up twice for UCL play. That said, the 17-year-old is a project of the future and likely won't see first-team time for a bit, as he is expected to start with the U23s.