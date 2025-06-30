Olivier Giroud News: Muted in last LAFC game
Giroud was in the starting XI for his last game with LAFC before departing the club and contributed four shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Vancouver.
Giroud played his last game with LAFC and was motivated to score with a season-high four shots but ultimately couldn't find the back of the net. The French World Cup winner is heading back to France as reports confirm he should sign a contract with Lille to continue his career and replace Jonathan David as the striker for the Dogues.
Olivier Giroud
Free Agent
