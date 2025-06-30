Menu
Olivier Giroud headshot

Olivier Giroud News: Muted in last LAFC game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Giroud was in the starting XI for his last game with LAFC before departing the club and contributed four shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Vancouver.

Giroud played his last game with LAFC and was motivated to score with a season-high four shots but ultimately couldn't find the back of the net. The French World Cup winner is heading back to France as reports confirm he should sign a contract with Lille to continue his career and replace Jonathan David as the striker for the Dogues.

Olivier Giroud
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
