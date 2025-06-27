Menu
Olivier Giroud News: Set to depart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Giroud will depart LAFC after Sunday's clash with Vancouver the club announced.

Giroud is departing LAFC after mutually agreeing to part ways with the club. The forward hasn't been particularly good in his first full MLS season, scoring three goals and assisting once in 10 appearances. Giroud will now look for a new club after departing LAFC, as he continues in the twilight of his career.

Olivier Giroud
Los Angeles Football Club
