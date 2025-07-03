Olivier Mbaizo Injury: Progressing in recovery

Mbaizo (groin) is progressing well in his rehab but is uncertain to play Saturday against Nashville SC, according to Joe Tansey of Substack. "[Mbaizo] is trending in the right way," manager Bradley Carnell said.

The defender has been limited to just three appearances (two starts) this season while dealing with injuries and being relegated to a secondary role. Thus, even if he returns to the side, he's not expected to play a big role in fantasy.