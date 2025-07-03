Menu
Olivier Mbaizo Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Mbaizo (groin) is progressing well in his rehab but is uncertain to play Saturday against Nashville SC, according to Joe Tansey of Substack. "[Mbaizo] is trending in the right way," manager Bradley Carnell said.

The defender has been limited to just three appearances (two starts) this season while dealing with injuries and being relegated to a secondary role. Thus, even if he returns to the side, he's not expected to play a big role in fantasy.

