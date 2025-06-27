Menu
Omar Gonzalez News: Nine clearances in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Gonzalez recorded nine clearances and one interception in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Gonzalaez made nine clearances as his side were defeated at home by Philadelphia Union. His three starts have all come in the last three games, and in those games, he has made a total of 26 clearances. He did, however, get booked in this game after conceding three fouls.

Omar Gonzalez
Chicago Fire
