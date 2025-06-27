Omar Marmoush Injury: Forced off at halftime

Marmoush (undisclosed) was forced off at halftime of Thursday's 5-2 victory against Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup with an apparent injury after slipping on a run in the 18th minute and limping throughout the first half, according to Onze Masr.

Marmoush made a run in the 18th minute of Thursday's game to catch a pass from Manuel Akanji but ultimately slipped and appeared to suffer an injury as he was reportedly limping for the rest of the first half. He was replaced by Erling Haaland at halftime, likely as a precaution, and will undergo examinations in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will need to miss time. If sidelined, Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki could see increased roles in the frontline until he returns.