Omar Mendoza News: Scores own goal in loss

Mendoza registered an own goal and two crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-0 defeat against Club Tijuana.

Mendoza appeared in the starting lineup to kick off the Apertura; however, it wasn't a good outing as he unfortunately scored an own goal in the 48th minute. It was a bit of misfortune as the ball deflected off of him and went towards the goal. It ended up being the decisive goal in the match.