Omar Valencia Injury: Questionable to face Austin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Valencia is questionable to face Austin on Saturday, according to South Ward Network.

Valencia has started in 12 of his 13 appearances with the Red Bulls this season, but his chances of suiting up against Austin are slim based on the latest reports. He's not believed to be dealing with a serious injury, though, and if he doesn't play Saturday, he should be ready to return against Toronto on Wednesday, June 25.

