Omar Valencia News: On bench against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Valencia (shoulder) is on the bench for the midweek meeting with Toronto.

Valencia has returned to the match squad after being sidelined in the previous visit to Austin. While he's not yet ready for full playing time, the wide defender could replace Raheem Edwards at some point. Additionally, Valencia may be trusted for a few set pieces, raising his playmaking potential as he looks for his sixth assist of the season.

Omar Valencia
New York Red Bulls
