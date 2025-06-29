Menu
Omir Fernandez Injury: Picks up ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Fernandez generated two crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Toronto FC. He was injured and subbed out in the 54th minute with an ankle injury, per Jeremy Peterman of the Cascadia FC.

Fernandez injured his ankle against Toronto, which was also his first start since May 29. He's only started twice in the last 10 appearances in MLS, with two starts in 10 contests in 2025.

Omir Fernandez
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
