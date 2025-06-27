Onni Valakari News: Late assists in win

Valakari assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-3 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Valakari slipped a through ball past Vancouver's defensive line late in the second half Wednesday to assist San Diego's final goal of their 5-3 victory. Following a stretch of five fixtures in May over which the midfielder made just one start (five appearances), Valakari has now made four successive starting appearances. On the season, he has scored three goals and assisted five times across 19 appearances (11 starts).