Onni Valakari News: Scores, assists vs Houston
Valakari scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Houston Dynamo.
Valakari scored his fourth goal in the season during the match, but it wasn't enought to avoid the home loss. The midfielder also logged his sixth assist in 21 appearances (13 starts). He helped on defense as well, making a season-high three tackles.
