Oriol Rey News: Inks new contract with Levante

Rey has signed a contract extension until June 2027 with Levante, the club announced.

Rey will remain with Levante after the club exercised its option to extend his contract by two more seasons, keeping him under contract until June 2027. He joined from CD Mirandes in 2023 and has become a key figure in midfield, helping the team win promotion to the top flight. Rey has made 76 appearances and scored one goal for Levante, and previously debuted in La Liga with Valladolid in 2020/21.