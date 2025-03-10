Oriol Romeu Injury: Not in the squad list
Romeu wasn't included in the squad list for Monday's clash against Espanyol due to discomfort with his knee, the club announced.
Romeu will miss Monday's match due to a knee injury sustained against Celta Vigo. He was a doubt for the game against Espanyol, indicating he could be available for Saturday's match against Valencia. Arthur will likely start in midfield on Monday in his place.
