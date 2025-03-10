Fantasy Soccer
Oriol Romeu Injury: Not in the squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 4:59am

Romeu wasn't included in the squad list for Monday's clash against Espanyol due to discomfort with his knee, the club announced.

Romeu will miss Monday's match due to a knee injury sustained against Celta Vigo. He was a doubt for the game against Espanyol, indicating he could be available for Saturday's match against Valencia. Arthur will likely start in midfield on Monday in his place.

Oriol Romeu
Girona
