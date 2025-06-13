Orjan Nyland News: Concedes 39 goals

Nyland concedes 39 goals across 30 starts in LaLiga. He also recorded 74 saves and posted seven clean sheets.

Nyland featured in the XI in all but eight contests in the league campaign -- four of those absences were due to a knee sprain, and four others were because he was an unused sub. It's unclear if Sevilla will aim to sign a goalkeeper in the summer, but it'd be surprising if Nyland isn't the regular starter for the club once the 2025/26 season starts.