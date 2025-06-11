Orri Oskarsson Injury: Debut season in Spain cut short

Oskarsson started in nine of his 23 appearances while recording three goals on 19 shots in La Liga.

Oskarsson made his way over from Copenhagen this campaign and would stumble upon more of a rotational role in his first season with the club, registering nearly 1,000 minutes of play. That said, he would cover his role in a decent capacity, scoring three goals, all of which came from the bench. He was seeing a bit more time to end the season just before he suffered an injury that shortened his campaign, a good sign for the forward. However, he will likely still have to beat out Mikel Oyarzabal before he thinks of a starting spot, with Oyarzabal's contract running another three seasons.