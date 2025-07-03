Menu
Osaze Urhoghide Injury: Remains questionable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 3, 2025 at 11:37pm

Urhoghide (upper leg) remains questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota, according to the MLS injury report.

Urhoghide has been sidelined for four games due to a leg injury he suffered alongside teammate Maarten Paes during the game against Cincinnati and remains questionable for Friday's match. Urhoghide is an undisputed starter when fit and has been missing from the backline, with Dallas conceding nine goals in four games without him. Lalas Abubakar is expected to see more starts in central defense until he returns.

Osaze Urhoghide
FC Dallas
