Oscar Estupinan Injury: Out with injury

Estupinan hasn't played in the start of the Apertura season due to plantar fasciitis, PuenteLibre.mx reported Monday.

Estupinan is dealing with a condition that typically requires 2-4 weeks of recovery, but his return date is still unclear given that there are no reports of when he sustained the injury. At full fitness, Estupinan should be Bravos' starting center-forward and a strong offensive threat. Until that happens, Angel Zaldivar will likely get the majority of minutes in his place.