Oscar Haret Ortega News: Heads to Santos Laguna

Ortega will join Santos Laguna after leaving FC Juarez on a loan transfer for one year with an option to purchase, the club announced Tuesday.

Ortega has gone from being one of Mexico's most exciting center-back prospects to seeing his activity reduced due to both errors and physical issues. Despite that, the 25-year-old faces a crucial challenge for his career as he joins a team with significant room for improvement that currently has no other defender taller than 1.90m, so he could have an advantage in aerial play. He'll likely be in contention for starts with Bruno Amione and Edson Gutierrez.