Oscar Mingueza News: Career-high 10 goal contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Mingueza appeared in 34 matches, with 31 starts for Celta Vigo during the 2024 campaign.

Mingueza put together an impressive season, including four goals and six assists, which blows away his previous career high of four goal contributions. Despite playing fewer games, he also saw a notable increase from 19 corners taken in 2023, to 35 in 2024. Considering his trajectory over the last few seasons, he looks ready to push the limits again in 2025.

Oscar Mingueza
Celta Vigo
