Oscar Trejo News: Renews contract

Trejo has signed an extension with Rayo Vallecano until 2026, according to his club.

Trejo was in talks over an extension, and that has finally come to fruition, with the attacker inking a deal until 2026. This comes after a rotational role last season, earning just under 500 minutes of play in 19 appearances (six starts). He has only seen a decline in time since joining the club and will probably remain in a rotational role heading into the new campaign.