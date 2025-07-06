Oscar Ustari News: Lets in one
Ustari made seven saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win against CF Montreal.
Ustari conceded early following a rare error from Lionel Messi but remained composed for the rest of the match. He impressed during the Club World Cup, making 20 saves across four appearances before being knocked out by European champions PSG. Ustari returns to action midweek against the New England Revolution.
