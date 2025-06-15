Osman Bukari News: Assists with lone chance created

Bukari had an assist with his lone chance created while taking one shot (on goal), crossing once accurately and making four tackles (winning two) during Saturday's 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Bukari set up Brandon Vazquez in the 51st minute assisting the game winning goal while leading Austin with four tackles. The assist was the first goal involvement since March for Bukari who has combined for two shots, five chances created, eight crosses and nine tackles over his last three appearances.