Ousmane Dembele Injury: Likely out from group stage

Dembele suffered a quadriceps lesion with the French national team in the semi final of the Nations League against Spain and will likely miss the three games of the group stage of the Club World Cup. On Wednesday he was spotted training indoors and doing some running outside around the pitch but did not train with the team. He will likely be assessed in the coming week to determine a more precise timeline for his return which should not be too far off since he traveled with the team to Los Angeles. Until he fully recovers, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos are expected to get larger roles in the frontline.