Ousmane Dembele Injury: Not available yet

Dembele (quadriceps) wasn't yet available to return against Seattle on Tuesday.

Dembele is nearing a return and could have played against Seattle on Tuesday for the third and final game of the FIFA Club World Cup group stage if the medical staff didn't want to slow him down. Indeed, reports say he is ahead of schedule and has the motivation to play as early as possible since he wants to perform in the competition to move closer to winning the Ballon d'Or. That said, the medical staff reportedly told Dembele that he has to be cautious not to suffer a setback from his quadriceps injury suffered while on international duty with France. His next chance to feature will come against Inter Miami on Sunday. If Dembele isn't deemed fit to start, Goncalo Ramos and Senny Mayulu are the two possible options to replace him as the striker.