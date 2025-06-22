Ousmane Dembele Injury: Should be available against Seattle

Dembele (quadriceps) has been spotted back in team training and should be available for Monday's clash against Seattle, the club posted.

Dembele was back in team training on Saturday and seems to have fully recovered from his quadriceps injury suffered while on international duty with France. This is positive news since he should be back available against the Sounders, a game that Paris has to win to go through the next round. That said, if he is deemed fit enough to start the game, Goncalo Ramos will likely replace him as the striker again.