Ousmane Dembele News: Returns to competition

Dembele (quadriceps) featured 30 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Inter Miami in the FIFA Club World Cup, confirming his return from injury.

Dembele has been fit for several days and could finally return to the pitch for half an hour on Sunday against Inter Miami. The Ballon d'Or contender has recovered from a quadriceps injury suffered with France while on international duty earlier this month and is now fully fit moving forward. This is good news for PSG since he has been a brilliant goal contributor and, with his motivation to win the Ballon d'Or, Dembele will be a key player to face Bayern on Saturday in the next round.