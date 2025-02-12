Owen Gene News: Signs with Minnesota

Gene has signed a three-year contract with Minnesota United through December 2027, with a club option for 2028, joining from Amiens SC, his new club announced. "Owen joins our club with over 100 league games played, adding quality, depth, and further competition to our midfield. We are excited to welcome Owen to Minnesota, and the club looks forward to seeing the impact he can have on the team starting this season, along with his growth and development as a young footballer," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad.

Gene played 102 games for Amiens SC from 2021 to 2025, scoring one goal and logging over 6,000 minutes. He featured in the 2024-25 Coupe de France, helping Amiens win two matches before exiting in the Round of 64. Gene also made his French U20 national team debut in March 2023 against the Netherlands. He is joining Minnesota to continue his development.