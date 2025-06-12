Owen Gonzalez News: Heading to Puebla

Gonzalez has joined Puebla for the Apertura 2025 tournament after leaving Pachuca, the club announced Wednesday.

Gonzalez tallied two goals and two assists across 34 league appearances for the Hidalguenses but was relegated to a backup role in the final stretch of the previous season. The move to La Franja seems beneficial for him as he should get more minutes, most likely on the right wing at the expense of either Raul Castillo or Gustavo Ferrareis. However, the 21-year-old might have a low volume of chances as part of a weak team.